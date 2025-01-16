Indian Man On FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List For Violent Murder Of Wife In 2015

Almost a decade after he murdered his wife in the US, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is still on the lookout for 34-year-old Indian man Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel. The Gujarat native is on the list of FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives for the violent murder of his wife in April 2015. In a post on X, the agency once again requested information on the whereabouts of the 34-year-old and said that he is considered "armed and extremely dangerous".

"WANTED-considered armed and extremely dangerous! Help the FBI find one of our Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel. If you have any information on Patel, a 34-year-old wanted for the violent murder of his wife, contact the FBI," the law enforcement agency said in an X post.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel.

Chetanbhai Patel is accused of killing his wife, Palak, while they worked at a Dunkin' Donuts in Hanover, Maryland, in 2015. He allegedly attacked her in the shop's backroom with a kitchen knife, giving her multiple stab wounds. The incident happened on the night shift in the presence of customers and was captured on CCTV. The footage showed him, then 24, and his wife heading to the kitchen area before disappearing from view.

The 34-year-old is now facing serious charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and dangerous weapon with intent to injure. An arrest warrant was issued in April 2015 after which he fled to evade prosecution.

Gordon B Johnson, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Baltimore Field Office, said in a statement at the time, "The extremely violent nature of the crimes allegedly committed by Bhadreshkumar Patel earned him a place on the FBI's Top Ten List."

"The ongoing efforts of our investigators, coupled with the public's assistance, will lead to the capture of Bhadreshkumar Patel. We will never forget, and will not rest until he is located, captured and brought to justice," the official had said.