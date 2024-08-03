Indian In Vietnam Puts An Eel Up His Anus, It Eats Through His Intestines

Both the eel and the lemon were successfully removed.

A 31-year-old Indian national was rushed to a hospital in Vietnam's capital Hanoi after experiencing severe abdominal pain due to a live eel he had inserted into his anus, a report said.

On July 27, The man arrived at the hospital in excruciating pain, prompting immediate medical attention. The doctors reported that the patient had inserted the eel earlier in the day, leading to a desperate attempt by the eel to escape. The creature bit through the patient's rectum and colon, entering the abdominal cavity.

Imaging tests, including an X-ray, revealed the eel's skeleton lodged within the patient's abdomen. Initial efforts to remove the eel through the anus were hindered by another foreign object - a lemon - that had been inserted and blocked the passage, prompting the medical team to initiate an emergency surgery.

During the surgery, doctors discovered the live eel, measuring over 25 inches in length and about 4 inches in diameter, inside the patient's abdominal cavity. Both the eel and the lemon were successfully removed.

Due to the significant contamination and the presence of fecal matter in the abdominal cavity, a colostomy was performed, the report added.