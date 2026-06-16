Indian H-1B Worker Sues Employer For Forcing Him To Pay Rs 94 Lakh To Keep Job

An Indian H-1B worker in the US has filed a lawsuit in Texas accusing his employer of forcing him to pay nearly $100,000 to keep his job and maintain his immigration status.

The worker, identified as Rishikesh Raj Meesala, alleged that he was pressured into making payments by his Indian American employer Sai Jitender Kalagra.

According to the lawsuit, when Meesala questioned the demands, he was threatened with being reported to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The complaint also alleged that threats were made against his father.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Worker Claims Visa Status Was Used As Leverage

Meesala entered the US on a student visa and completed his master's degree in 2023. He later found a job that came with H-1B sponsorship, a visa programme that allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialised fields.

According to the lawsuit filed by immigration law firm Banias Law, Meesala's job was supposed to provide a path towards permanent residency and eventually US citizenship.

However, after joining the Texas-based company led by Kalagra, Meesala was placed on the "bench", which is a term used in the industry when an employee does not have an active project.

The lawsuit claimed that despite not being assigned work, Meesala was allegedly made to pay large amounts of money to continue showing employment and protect his H-1B status.

The complaint further alleged that the company withheld his pay records unless he made additional payments. These documents are important for H-1B workers who want to transfer jobs, renew their status or prove they are following visa rules.

According to the filing, Meesala eventually paid around $8,800 in cash after allegedly being threatened with losing his immigration status.

Lawsuit Highlights Concerns Around H-1B Worker Vulnerability

The complaint accused the company of labour trafficking, forced labour and document servitude, claiming Meesala was pressured through threats linked to his immigration status.

Banias Law alleged that the defendants owe Meesala at least $97,248.94 in unpaid wages and forced payments.

The case comes as the H-1B programme continues to face debate in the US. The programme is widely used by technology, engineering and finance companies to hire foreign professionals. Indian workers are among the biggest beneficiaries, with India-born applicants receiving 71 per cent of approved H-1B petitions in fiscal year 2024, according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services data.