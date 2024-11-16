10-Fold Surge In Illegal Border Crossing As Indians Try To Leave Canada For US: Report

According to US Border Patrol data, over 14,000 Indians were arrested on the Canadian border in the year ending September 30, 2022, a staggering increase from previous years. An incident in 2022 underscores the need for effective immigration policies and increased awareness about the risks associated with illegal border crossings.

On a bitterly cold January night in 2022, Jagdish Patel, his wife Vaishaliben, and their two young children embarked on a perilous journey to cross the US-Canada border, seeking a better life.

Their dreams, however, were cruelly cut short. The family of four succumbed to the freezing temperatures, their bodies found in a snowy field, a heartbreaking testament to the human cost of illegal immigration.

As per a report on AP, the Patels' story began in Dingucha, a small village in western India's Gujarat state. Like many others, they were lured by the promise of a brighter future in the West. The village, once thriving, now has blocks of vacant homes, as many residents have left in search of greener pastures. The Patel family, comprising schoolteachers Jagdish and Vaishaliben, and their children, Vihangi (11) and Dharmik (3), were driven by the desire for economic prosperity.

Their journey was facilitated by Harshkumar Patel, an experienced smuggler nicknamed "Dirty Harry," and Steve Shand, a driver recruited by Patel. The two men, accused of being part of a sophisticated human smuggling operation, are set to stand trial on charges related to human smuggling.

On the fateful night, the Patels, along with seven other Indian migrants, attempted to cross the border on foot, braving temperatures as low as -36°F (-38°C). The group, poorly equipped for the harsh conditions, became separated in the darkness. While seven survivors were eventually rescued, the Patel family perished, their bodies discovered the next morning.

The incident highlights the growing issue of illegal immigration from India, driven by economic aspirations and facilitated by smuggling networks.

Experts point to a combination of factors contributing to this trend, including political repression, a dysfunctional US immigration system, and economic inequality.

Satveer Chaudhary, a Minneapolis-based immigration attorney, notes that smugglers often target vulnerable individuals, charging exorbitant fees and exploiting their desperation.

As the trial of Patel and Shand begins, the focus shifts to the human cost of illegal immigration. The Patel family's tragic fate serves as a poignant reminder of the dangers and uncertainties faced by those seeking a better life.

Hemant Shah, an Indian-born businessman who organized a virtual prayer service for the Patels, lamented the greed that drove the smuggling operation, stating, "There was no humanity."

Donald Trump is poised to make a significant impact on immigration policies from day one of his presidency, with plans to unleash a flurry of executive actions aimed at bolstering immigration enforcement and dismantling key Biden-era legal entry programs. This sweeping effort will be spearheaded by Tom Homan, Trump's newly appointed "border czar," alongside other prominent Republican immigration hardliners.

As the global community grapples with the complexities of migration, the memory of the Patel family serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating consequences of desperation and exploitation.

