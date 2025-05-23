"India Will Never Give In To Nuclear Blackmail": S Jaishankar's Message To Pak

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said India has zero-tolerance for terrorism and New Delhi will "never give in to nuclear blackmail".

In his remarks at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, the external affairs minister also said, "India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally" and there should be "no confusion in any quarter" in that regard.

The Union minister is currently in Germany as part of his three-nation Europe visit.

"I came to Berlin in the immediate aftermath of India responding to the Pahalgam terror attack. Let me share with you what I conveyed to Mr Wadephul in that context. India has zero-tolerance for terrorism. India will never give in to nuclear blackmail," he said.

"And, India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally. There should be no confusion in any quarter in that regard," Jaishankar said.

He also said India values "Germany's understanding" that "every nation has a right to defend itself against terrorism." India has launched a diplomatic outreach after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a "new normal" when New Delhi will consider any act of cross border terrorism as an act of war against India.

