India, US, Japan, Australia Call For 'Urgent' Return Of Democracy In Myanmar

The top diplomats of the India, United States, Japan and Australia on Thursday sought an "urgent" return to democracy in Myanmar in four-way talks, the US State Department said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first joint talks with the so-called Quad discussed "the urgent need to restore the democratically elected government in Burma, and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience in the broader region," spokesman Ned Price said.

