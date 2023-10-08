India's Support Comes From Point Of Knowledge Not Ignorance: Israel Envoy

Naor Gilon said not just Israelis, foreigners have also died in Hamas terror attack (File)

India holds a highly significant position in the world, Naor Gilon, Israel's Ambassador to India, said, asserting that India's support is based on a deep understanding of terrorism rather than ignorance.

"Our social media is full of people showing their support. And we appreciate it. We appreciate it very strongly. I'll tell you why. Because India, first of all, is a very important country in the world. Secondly, India comes from the position of a country that knows terrorism. So it comes from a point of knowledge and not ignorance," he said, a day after Hamas attacked Israel.

A battle in Israel is raging a day after Hamas fighters breached Gaza's security in a surprise attack.

"We are heartfelt from the huge support we got from India, from the Prime Minister, through a few ministers who called me, businessmen, civil servants," Mr Gilon added.

Expressing solidarity with Israel over the rocket strikes launched by Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India's thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The envoy said the attacks have killed both Israeli and non-Israeli citizens and that details will be shared with the world soon.

"We have foreign casualties, but again we are not out yet with names. Also the Israeli casualties. We are not separating. We have both Israeli and non-Israeli casualties. We don't have any information so far... But once we have the information, we will of course share it with the world," Mr Gilon said.

The remarks come after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel yesterday morning as Hamas launched a surprise attack.

The death count from Hamas' rocket attacks and ground assaults crossed 400 on Sunday, with another 2,000 people reportedly injured.

Several Israelis were taken hostage and taken to Gaza, the Times of Israel reported, citing officials.

Israeli warplanes continued to pound Gaza this morning, with the Israel Defense Forces saying it struck 426 targets in Gaza, including 10 towers used by Hamas. Israel said drones were used overnight Saturday to strike "a number of terrorist squads in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip," CNN reported.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to the Hamas group, saying it had begun a terrible war and that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) would use all of its strength to undermine their capacity.

"Hamas forces invaded Israeli territory this morning, on the morning of a holiday and Shabbat, and murdered innocent civilians, children, and the elderly. Hamas started a cruel and evil war. We will win this war, but the price is too heavy to bear. This is a very difficult day for all of us," the PM posted on 'X' on Sunday.

"Hamas wants to murder us all. It is an enemy who murders children and mothers in their homes and in their beds. An enemy who kidnaps the elderly, children, and girls. Murderers who slap and slaughter our citizens, our children, who all-in-all went out to spend the holiday," PM Netanyahu added.

He said after what happened in Israel on Saturday, he will ensure it does not happen again.

Earlier today, the IDF said Israeli fighter jets hit a military facility at the residence of the terrorist group Hamas' intelligence chief in Gaza.

Sharing an update on the ongoing counter-offensive on X, the IDF posted a video and wrote, "Fighter jets recently attacked a military infrastructure at the home of the head of the intelligence department of the terrorist organization Hamas."

"At this time, the IDF continues its attacks throughout the Gaza Strip," the IDF added in its post.

The attack, which began at 6:30 am local time (3:30 GMT) on Saturday involved Hamas fighters, who infiltrated Israel by land, sea, and air.