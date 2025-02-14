"India At Top Of Pack": Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Move Before PM Modi Meet

Shortly after announcing sweeping reciprocal tariffs which will impact all nations which impose tariffs on US goods, Donald Trump spoke about how India is "right at the top of the pack" when it comes to tariffs. President Trump's remarks come hours before his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the two leaders will discuss the entire gamut of India-US ties. Tariffs will figure high on the agenda.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office after making the announcement for reciprocal tariffs, President Trump said "allies are often worse than enemies" and said the US will now impose a tit-for tat tariff on all nations which imposes tariffs on US goods.

President Trump said "India charges tremendously high tariffs". He recalled how "Harley Davidson couldn't sell their motorbikes in India because of the fact that in India - the tariff was so high."

He went on to say that "Harley was forced to build... But I think they built a factory in India in order to avoid paying the tariffs. And that's what people can do with us too," he added. The President, who has called 'tariffs' his favourite word in the dictionary on multiple occasions, aims to follow this model of trade aiming to "make America great again".

He said companies that wish to sell their products in the US would need to set up factories and industries in the United States to avoid steep tariffs. "They can build a factory here, a plant or whatever it may be here and that includes the medical, that includes cars, that includes chips and semiconductors," he said.

