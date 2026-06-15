India-Bound LNG Tanker Crosses Strait Of Hormuz, To Reach Gujarat On Friday

A Suezmax tanker carrying Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) crossed the contested waters of the Strait of Hormuz this morning. Malta-flagged tanker 'Disha' made the transit even before the official reopening of the waterway, which US President Donald Trump said is to happen with the signing of the Iran peace deal on Friday.

Disha could be the first large tanker to cross the strait after the announcement of the ceasefire deal and is heading to Dahej Port in Gujarat. It is expected to reach there on June 18.

Notably, the tanker crossed the waterway while keeping its Automatic Identification System (AIS) - which transmits information about a vessel's position, direction, speed and destination. The vessel used its AIS transmission to declare its affiliation with the Government of India.

It took the normal, pre-war route of shipping in the strait - avoiding shipping lanes established by Iran and America for transit of commercial vessels during the conflict. Its route suggests that the voyage might have the approval of Iranian forces.

The vessel has an overall length of 277 meter and 44 meters of beam and had been stranded in the Persian Gulf for more than three months, as per a Bloomberg News correspondent.

US-Iran Finalise Peace Deal

Trump on Monday morning (local time) announced that the deal with Iran is "complete." In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote: "Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

The content of the US-Iran peace deal remains unclear. Iran's Supreme National Security Council, however, said the deal with the US includes the immediate and permanent suspension of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, and an end to the US' naval blockade on Iranian ports.

The official signing ceremony will be held on June 19 in Geneva, Switzerland, and negotiations for a final deal will be held during a 60-day period.