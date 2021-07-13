'Increased Risk' Of Rare Nerve Disorder After J&J Covid Vaccine: US

US Food and Drug Administration has observed "increased risk" of a rare neurological disorder.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday updated its warning labels for the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to include information about an observed "increased risk" of a rare neurological disorder.

Based on analysis of a federal vaccine safety monitoring system, officials have identified 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barre Syndrome after approximately 12.5 million doses administered, people familiar with the matter said.

Of these reports, 95 of them were serious and required hospitalization. There was one reported death.