In Video, Trump Mimics Orchestra As US Anthem Plays, Others Stand Still

Donald Trump is seen at an event waving his hands as the US national anthem plays

US President Donald Trump was seen making gestures as if to conduct an orchestra while the American national anthem was being played at an event. In a tweet by a Congressman, President Trump, in a black suit and red tie, is seen waving his hands fast like a concertmaster.

"For someone who claims to be such a patriot (and who attacked NFL players protesting police brutality), it sure doesn't seem like @realDonaldTrump has a lot of respect for the National Anthem," Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline tweeted.

For someone who claims to be such a patriot (and who attacked NFL players protesting police brutality), it sure doesn't seem like @realDonaldTrump has a lot of respect for the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/VrPBx1HXzo — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) February 3, 2020

In a tweet, on-camera political host Brian Tyler Cohen also criticised President Trump. "Trump caught mocking the National Anthem during the #SuperBowl. Since we know the GOP takes a zero-tolerance stand against any display of disrespect toward the flag, I expect the right will be offering a full-throated condemnation. ...Any day now," Mr Cohen tweeted.

Trump caught mocking the National Anthem during the #SuperBowl.



Since we know the GOP takes a zero-tolerance stand against any display of disrespect toward the flag, I expect the right will be offering a full-throated condemnation.



...Any day now.pic.twitter.com/lMcwYfkPog — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 3, 2020

First Lady Melania Trump is also seen in the video standing beside President Trump. She is still, her left hand resting on her chest in a show of respect as the US national anthem plays.

President Trump is facing an impeachment trial in the Senate. Closing arguments wrapped up on Monday. The Senate will vote on Wednesday and the Republican President is all but certain of being acquitted.

Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate to 47 for the Democrats, but a two-thirds majority, or 67 senators, is needed to remove a president from office.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump on December 18 for withholding $391 million in military aid to Ukraine to demand that Kiev open an investigation into his potential November election rival, Democrat Joe Biden.