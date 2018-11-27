Sri Lanka Arrests 7 For Plan To Observe LTTE Chief's Birth Anniversary

The seven persons were arrested at Prabhakaran's birth place at Velvettiturai (Representational)

Seven persons, including a former councillor, were arrested on Monday in Sri Lanka for planning to publicly commemorate killed LTTE supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran's 64th birth anniversary, police said.

The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam or LTTE, which led the separatist war for a separate Tamil homeland for three decades in the island nation, was finally crushed by the Lankan military in 2009 with the death of Prabhakaran.

The seven persons, including a former northern provincial councillor VK Shivajilingam, were arrested at Prabhakaran's birth place at Velvettiturai, police said, adding that they seized a cake and banners from them.

The persons were later released.

During the LTTE's 30-year separatist campaign, Prabhakaran's birthday was celebrated as the Hero's Day or Martyr's Day.