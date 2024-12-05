In 'Special Operation', Israel Recovers Body Of A Hostage From Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in a statement Wednesday that the body of a hostage had been recovered from the Gaza Strip.

"In a special operation, the body of hostage Itay Svirsky, who was kidnapped on October 7 (2023) from kibbutz Beeri and murdered in captivity by Hamas terrorists in January 2024, was brought back," Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office.

The body of Svirsky, who was 38 when he was kidnapped during Hamas's surprise attack, was recovered in an operation by the Shin Bet internal security agency, aided by the military, both organisations confirmed in a joint statement.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a campaign group for relatives of those abducted to Gaza, welcomed the return of Svirsky's body while demanding the immediate release of the remaining hostages.

"The families continue to wait for their loved ones after 425 days of captivity. Many hostages remain alive but in grave danger, requiring immediate release for urgent medical care and rehabilitation. Others must be returned for dignified burial," it said.

Separately on Wednesday, the Israeli military released a statement on its investigation into the deaths of six hostages, whose bodies were recovered in August.

The military said they were likely executed by their captors as Israel struck near their location in February.

"According to the most plausible scenario, the terrorists shot the hostages close to the time of the strike," the military said.

During the October 7, 2023 attack, militants kidnapped 251 people, 96 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 declared dead by the Israeli military.

Svirsky's is the 38th body of a hostage to be brought back from the Gaza Strip.

