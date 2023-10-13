In Show Of Solidarity, US Defence Chief Lloyd Austin Arrives In Israel

US officials are working with Egypt on a plan for a safety corridor from Gaza

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel Friday for a visit aimed at showing solidarity with a country still reeling from a devastating Hamas attack that has left thousands dead.

Austin will meet with officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant during the visit to Israel -- his third as Pentagon chief -- which follows one by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

