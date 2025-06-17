In Pics: PM Modi In Canada To Attend G7 Summit, Hold Bilateral Meetings

PM Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome on his arrival in Canada.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Canada to attend the G7 Summit at Kananaskis, his first visit to the country in a decade. PM Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, arrived Monday evening in Canada from Cyprus at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
This marks PM Modi's first visit to Canada since the diplomatic ties between the two countries deteriorated following the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world