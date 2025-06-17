In Pics: PM Modi In Canada To Attend G7 Summit, Hold Bilateral Meetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Canada to attend the G7 Summit at Kananaskis, his first visit to the country in a decade. PM Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, arrived Monday evening in Canada from Cyprus at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

PM Modi receives a warm welcome on his arrival to attend the 51st G7 Summit in Calgary on Tuesday.

Photo Credit: PMO

He has said he will be meeting various leaders during the G7 Summit in Canada and share his thoughts on vital global issues.

Photo Credit: PMO

Though India is not a member of the G7, PM Modi has been invited to the grouping's meetings consistently since 2019.

Photo Credit: PMO

PM Modi also received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora after arriving in Calgary, Canada.

Photo Credit: IANS

The Prime Minister will address the Outreach Session of the G7 advanced countries.

Photo Credit: PMO

Later, he will depart for a visit to Croatia on Tuesday evening.

Photo Credit: PMO

This marks PM Modi's first visit to Canada since the diplomatic ties between the two countries deteriorated following the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023.