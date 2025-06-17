Advertisement

In Pics: PM Modi In Canada To Attend G7 Summit, Hold Bilateral Meetings

PM Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, arrived Monday evening in Canada from Cyprus at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

PM Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome on his arrival in Canada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Canada to attend the G7 Summit at Kananaskis, his first visit to the country in a decade. PM Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, arrived Monday evening in Canada from Cyprus at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

PM Modi receives a warm welcome on his arrival to attend the 51st G7 Summit in Calgary on Tuesday.

Photo Credit: PMO

He has said he will be meeting various leaders during the G7 Summit in Canada and share his thoughts on vital global issues.

Photo Credit: PMO

Though India is not a member of the G7, PM Modi has been invited to the groupings meetings consistently since 2019.

Photo Credit: PMO

PM Modi also received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora after arriving in Calgary, Canada.

Photo Credit: IANS

The Prime Minister will address the Outreach Session of the G7 advanced countries.

Photo Credit: PMO

Later, he will depart for a visit to Croatia on Tuesday evening.

Photo Credit: PMO

This marks PM Modi's first visit to Canada since the diplomatic ties between the two countries deteriorated following the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023. 

