In Pics: Bangladesh On Fire, Buildings, Vehicles Burnt Amid Ongoing Clashes

The protestors set on fire the country's state broadcaster building yesterday

Violent clashes broke out between students and security forces in Bangladesh last month over the newly reinstated reservation system for hiring in civil services. Around 64 people have been killed this week, according to news agency AFP and over 2,500 injured in the clashes.

The protests erupted after a High Court in Bangladesh reinstated the reservation of 30% government jobs for the family members of freedom fighters and veterns from 1971 War of Independance.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the nation on Wednesday hoping to calm the situation, however, the protestors set on fire the country's state broadcaster building a day after her address.

Today, the proestors stormed and set on fire a jail in Bangladeshi district of Narsingdi, according to new agency AFP.

"The inmates fled the jail and the protesters set the jail on fire. I don't know the number of inmates, but it would be in the hundreds," a cop told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

The Bangadesh Supreme Court has suspended the High Court's order on reservation and is set to hear the government's challenge on August 7.