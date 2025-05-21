Trump Confronts South Africa's Ramaphosa Over Claims Of A "White Genocide"

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday confronted his South African counterpart at the White House over an inflammatory speech made by the latter's colleague, calling for the death of white farmers in the African nation. This is President Trump's second confrontation at the White House in full media glare - the first being a verbal duel with Ukraine's President Zelensky, who he blamed for prolonging the war.

Hosting the African leader at the Oval Office in the White House, President Trump decided to play out an audio-visual clip, which the US President has linked to a "White genocide" in South Africa. President Ramaphosa, who looked visibly displeased about the sudden attack by Donald Trump, has denied such allegations.

South Africa has maintained that the allegations about White people being targeted and killed in the country are entirely false. Pretoria and Cape Town have acknowledged that the murder rates in the country are high, but have stressed that the overwhelming majority of victims are Black.

The meeting between the two Presidents began on a friendly note, as both leaders spoke about golf. President Trump also complimented the South African President about the golfing talent in the African nation. President Ramaphosa then brought up the 'T' word that is Trump's latest-favourite, and sought to discuss trade between the two nations. He also mentioned a critical minerals deal.

Both leaders smiled and talks were going smoothly. The President Trump sprung a surprise on the South African leader, targeting him over one of the most contentious areas of dispute between the countries - an alleged "White genocide".

