In Latest Gaffe, Biden Calls Kim Jong Un President Of South Korea

In another fumble by US President Joe Biden, the 81-year-old confused the leaders of North and South Korea and called Kim Jong Un the president of South Korea.

Biden was addressing a private fundraiser when he attacked his rival, former President Donald Trump, for his "love letters" to the North Korean leader and their meetings during the Republican's term at the White House.

In his attack, he referred to Trump's pride in "love letters from South Korean president Kim Jong Un."

The fundraiser was organised at the Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla's home in Silicon Valley. The Democratic candidate is reported to have raised over $1.5 million at the event.

The US president made multiple jokes about remarks by his presidential rival. "Remember him saying the best thing to do is just inject a little bleach in your arm? That's what he said. And he meant it. I wish he had done a little bit himself," he said.

During the pandemic, then-president Trump had suggested at a media briefing that a way to protect yourself against COVID-19 was to inject disinfectants like bleach or rubbing alcohol into your body.

This is the second time Biden has mocked Trump for his bleach remark. A few weeks ago, the US President joked that the chemical had "gone to his hair". "Remember when he was trying to deal with Covid...He suggested just inject a little bleach in your veins. He missed, it all went to his hair!" he quipped.

Biden is prone to fumbles and gaffes, a habit his rivals have often used to discredit him as a viable presidential candidate owing to his advanced age.

In February, the president confused French President Emmanuel Macron's name with former leader, Francois Mitterrand, who has been dead for nearly 30 years. In another faux pas, he confused his own deputy's designation, incorrectly promoting her to his job by calling her "President Kamala Harris".