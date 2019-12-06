In Black Friday Blunder, Amazon Delivers Condoms, Toothbrushes Instead Of Nintendo Switch

Amazon has listed an apology after the Black Friday blunder. (File)

Retail giant Amazon has apologised after its buyers received condoms and random items such as toothbrushes and tambourines, instead of Nintendo switches worth 300 Pounds.

The company has listed an apology after the Black Friday blunder. At least a dozen of its buyers were disappointed and complained to the online shopping behemoth.

They have promised to refund customers, some of whom are furious that they ordered during Black Friday but will now have to pay full price.

Viv Johnson from Tutbury, Staffordshire received a copy of David Walliams' latest book, The Beast of Buckingham Palace, inside bashed-up cardboard packaging, The Daily Mirror reported on Thursday.

Johnson reportedly shared an image of the Amazon package, and wrote: "I want my money refunded. You have delivered and refused to take back (the) parcel which was smashed."

Amazon, meanwhile, has launched a probe into the blunder.

The company has listed an apology after the Black Friday blunder. At least a dozen of its buyers were disappointed and complained to the online shopping behemoth.

They have promised to refund customers, some of whom are furious that they ordered during Black Friday but will now have to pay full price.

Viv Johnson from Tutbury, Staffordshire received a copy of David Walliams' latest book, The Beast of Buckingham Palace, inside bashed-up cardboard packaging, The Daily Mirror reported on Thursday.

Johnson reportedly shared an image of the Amazon package, and wrote: "I want my money refunded. You have delivered and refused to take back (the) parcel which was smashed."

Amazon, meanwhile, has launched a probe into the blunder.