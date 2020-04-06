In A First, US Designates White Supremacists As Foreign Terrorist Group

US State Department official said this is the first time US has branded white supremacist terrorists and also revealed the seriousness of the administration about its threat.

US said Russian Imperial Movement runs paramilitary training camps in St. Petersburg (Representational)

Washington:

The United States on Monday branded a Russian far-right group as a foreign terrorist organization, the first time it has targeted white supremacists with tools regularly used against Islamist extremists.

The State Department said that the Russian Imperial Movement runs paramilitary training camps in St. Petersburg and has drawn neo-Nazis from across the Western world.

"This is the first time the United States has ever designated white supremacist terrorists, illustrating how seriously this administration takes the threat," said Nathan Sales, the State Department counter-terrorism coordinator.

