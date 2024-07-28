'In 4 Years, You Won't Have To Vote Again,' Donald Trump Tells Christians

Trump was speaking at a Florida event organized by Turning Point Action.

Republican nominee Donald Trump has told Christians that if they vote for him in the November presidential elections, he will fix everything so well that they won't have to vote again.

Trump was speaking at a Florida event organized by the conservative group Turning Point Action.

"Christians, you have to get out and vote. You won't have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what, it will be fixed, it will be fine. You won't have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. I love you, Christians. I'm a Christian. I love you, get out, you gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don't have to vote again, we'll have it fixed so good you're not going to have to vote," Trump said.

It's not clear what the former president, who faces charges of inciting the 2020 Capitol riots and allegedly trying to overturn his 2022 election loss, meant by these remarks.

The Kamala Harris campaign has not addressed the remarks directly, but spokesperson Jason Singer described his overall speech as "bizarre" and "backward-looking".

Trump had earlier said that he would be a dictator for a day to close the southern border with Mexico if returns to power in November. He later played down his remarks as a joke.

The US presidential race has tightened after President Joe Biden was replaced by his deputy Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee last week. Ms Harris' entry in the race has largely erased Trump's lead, recent opinion polls.