Imran Khan's Life In 'Danger', No Access For Lawyers In Jail, Claims Aide

Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed Imran Khan was kept in a C-Class prison cell.

Claiming Imran Khan's life is in "danger", Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the former prime minister was not even being provided meals by the jail adminstration, according to ARY News.

Mr Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Saturday, soon after he was found guilty of "corrupt practices" in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison. Later, he was shifted to Attock jail.

Mr Qureshi said that the court directed to keep the PTI chief at the Adiala Jail but he was shifted to Attock Jail. He added that there is lack of facilities at the Attock Jail and B Class facilities are not provided.

He claimed the former premier was kept in a C-Class prison cell.

Mr Qureshi claimed that the lawyers were not given access to the PTI chief in jail. He added that they cannot file an appeal for the PTI chief's release without having his signature on the power of attorney.

He claimed that Mr Khan's life is in danger and the jail authorities are not even providing meals to him, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Mr Qureshi also criticised that the PTI chief was not taken to the Poly Clinic's medical board for his medical examination which is mandatory for inmates and is a responsibility of the jail administration. He further demanded the judiciary to take notice as the PTI chief's life is in "danger".

Earlier on Monday, his party filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court for shifting Mr Khan from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail.

The PTI, in its petition, claimed that given his "education, habits, and social and political status," Mr Khan should have access to better or A-class facilities inside the prison.

In the petition, Mr Khan's lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha said that the PTI chairman was being kept in a "small cell of 9 x 11 feet". He requested that Mr Khan's legal team, a personal physician and family members are allowed to meet him.

It said that Dr Faisal Sultan has been Imran Khan's physician for the past 25 years and is aware of the medical history of the petitioner, Geo News reported.

