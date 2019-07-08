Imran Khan Wishes To Stay At Pak Envoy's Home During US Visit: Report

Pakistan PM expresses wish to stay at the ambassador's residence during US visit

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his wish to stay at the ambassador's residence during his visit to the US later this month in a bid to cut costs as the country's economy is struggling.

Pakistani daily Dawn reported the news that the US Secret Service, which is responsible for the security of all visiting dignitaries, is not "very receptive" towards the idea. Local authorities, who are responsible for the smooth flow of Washington traffic during a foreign dignitary's visit, did not express their pleasure either.

Visiting leaders usually stay at one of the hotels which are close to the White House, including the Four Seasons in Georgetown, Ritz Carlton and Willard Inter-continental.

The Pakistan Ambassador's house is located in Washington's diplomatic enclave. It is located at the bustling Massachusetts Avenue. If Imran Khan stays at the envoy's house, the road may face closures when his entourage travels to hold meetings with other leaders and officials. This may lead to traffic snarls right up to downtown, which houses hundreds of offices.

Hotels usually have all arrangements for VVIPs, including halls to hold community events and space for meetings with other dignitaries. They also include separate elevators, exit and entry points which ease the US Secret Service's job in protecting the visiting leader.

The other option that the Pakistani Prime Minister has is to stay with an affluent Pakistani-American in District Columbia's suburbs. However, this option too entails travelling to Washington every morning to hold meetings at the Pakistan embassy.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability