Imran Khan Party's 44 Lawmakers To Withdraw Resignation From Pak Parliament

Forty-four lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have decided to withdraw their resignations from Pakistan's National Assembly, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar announced in a tweet on Monday. Mr Umar stated that the decision has been taken in accordance with the instructions of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mr Umar stated. "As the Speaker is not yet accepting the resignations of all the members of the Assembly, as per the instructions of the party chairman, 44 members of the Assembly have emailed the decision to withdraw their resignations to the Speaker of the National Assembly. The next step will be the nomination of the Opposition leader."

After the announcement of Asad Umar, the PTI lawmakers filed a request before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), informing the electoral watchdog about their decision to withdraw the National Assembly resignations, The Express Tribune reported. The PTI lawmakers further stated that they have informed the National Assembly Speaker and Secretariat regarding the decision.

The PTI lawmakers have stressed that they should not be denotified if the Speaker accepts their resignation, according to The Express Tribune. Notably, the ECP has already denotified several PTI members of the National Assembly after their resignations were accepted by the National Assembly Speaker

