Pak No-Trust Vote: Opposition Says Government Violated Constitution

The no-trust vote against the Imran Khan government was rejected on national security grounds

The Opposition front in Pakistan will stage a sit-in at the national assembly till the no-trust vote against the Imran Khan government is held, Pakistan Peoples' Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said today.

Taking to Twitter after the Deputy Speaker of Pakistan's national assembly, Qasim Suri, rejected the no-trust vote on grounds of national security, Mr Bhutto Zardari tweeted, "Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan."

In the accompanying video address said the world knows that the Opposition has the numbers to win the vote of no-confidence. "At the last moment, the Speaker took an illegal step. Pakistan's law was broken. As per law, the no-trust vote is to happen today. The united opposition has decided to stage a dharna in national assembly till we are given our legal right. Our lawyers will reach the Supreme Court to ensure that the no-trust vote happens today," he said.

"The Parliament cannot be dissolved, (the government) must face the no-trust vote," Mr Bhutto Zardari added.

"Imran Khan has exposed himself with this juvenile act," he added.

In an address to the nation shortly after the no-trust vote motion was rejected, Imran Khan asked the people of Pakistan to "get ready for elections". "The conspiracy to take down this government has collapsed," he added.

"The people should decide what they want, not foreigners. Buying people's support with money has resulted in this (situation). Put that money into something better, for orphanages etc. I implore the nation to prepare for elections. You will decide the future of this nation, not foreigners or corrupt people," Mr Khan said in his address.