Imran Khan, In Speech During Long March, Talks About Pakistan's Split, Remembers Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Imran has compared his struggle for "real freedom" with that of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, has compared his battle against the ruling government of his country to that of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh. Imran claimed that he is battling in the same way as Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the leader of the Awami League, battled for genuine liberation.



The chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) recalled how his nation was torn in two in 1971 because a political party was not constitutionally permitted to rule even after winning a democratic mandate.



Tuesday marked the fifth day of the Haqiqi Azadi March-II, which Imran Khan has been leading since October 28. Imran Khan was present in Gunjrawala on that day. Addressing the supporters gathered at the rally, Imran said that the Awami League was not given the authority of power after the election mandate. As a result, the eastern part of Pakistan was separated, and east Pakistan became Bangladesh.

According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the PTI chairman claimed during his speech to the gathering that the Sheikh Mujibur Rehman-led Awami League was denied its "electoral mandate," which resulted in the separation of the eastern half of the country.



"A shrewd politician (Zulfikar Ali Bhutto), in his greed for power, set the armed forces against the then largest party (Awami League), which had won elections, causing the dismemberment of the country," Imran Khan was quoted as saying by the newspaper.



Imran Khan compared the PTI to the Awami League and claimed that despite being the "largest and sole federal party," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was denied fresh polls by the government.

"Everyone knows Mujibur Rehman and his party won the general elections in 1970. Instead of handing over power, a clever politician set Awami League and the army on the collision course... at present, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are playing a similar role," he added.