Imran Khan Charged For Attack On Pak Army Headquarters, Now Faces 150 Cases

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been named in six cases, including three under the tough Anti-Terrorism Act, for the unprecedented attack on Pak Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) of the army in Rawalpindi on May 9, local media reported.

Supporters of Imran Khan, also chief of the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf party, allegedly breached the gates of the Pakistan Army's GHQ in Rawalpindi on May 9, dubbed as a "Black Day" by the country's military.

The joint investigation teams (JITs) are investigating all the cases, including the attacks on military installations and the incident of arson at a metro station, Pakistan's Geo News quoted sources as saying.

According to Press Trust of India, sources told Geo News that three of these cases were registered against 70-year-old Imran Khan on May 9 while the other three on May 10 under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Imran Khan's party has found itself in hot waters after violence erupted across the country on May 9 following his dramatic arrest from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in a corruption case.

Imran Khan is reportedly facing 150 cases across the country since he was ousted in April last year.

Imran Khan's party supporters had also allegedly attacked and damaged the Corps' Commander's House in Lahore - known initially as Jinnah House - once served as the residence of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah - hours after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Khan.

More than 20 civil and military installations were attacked in the violence that left more than 10 persons dead. Khan was in custody when the violence occurred.

Sources further said the cases were registered at Civil Lines in Faisalabad, Samanabad, RA Bazar, and New Town police stations in Rawalpindi, City Police Station in Mianwali and Police Station Cantt in Gujranwala, on behalf of their respective police officials.

The cricketer-turned-politician had not been named in any of the 28 cases in Rawalpindi.

The decision to include his name came to light from statements provided by the suspects under investigation and in consultation with legal experts, the sources added.

The cases pertaining to the attack on the GHQ and military installations were registered at RA Bazar and New Town police stations.



