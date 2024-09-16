'I'm Glad He's Safe': Kamala Harris After Shots Fired In Trump's Vicinity

The Republican candidate is "safe", his party campaign said.

Shots were fired from an AK-47-style rifle in former US President Donald Trump's vicinity on the grounds of his golf course in Palm Beach Florida, where he was present. The Republican candidate is "safe", his party campaign said.

Kamala Harris, US Vice President and Democratic Party's Presidential candidate said she has been "briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida. I am glad that he is safe." Ms Harris said, "Violence has no place in America."

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024

The US Secret Service, the organization responsible for protecting serving and former Presidents, accompanied Mr Trump - A protocol followed by the team.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear, but still, it came almost two months after a failed assassination attempt against Mr Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a shooter, atop a roof, shot a 5.56mm bullet from an AR-15 style rifle, which grazed his ear and blood splattering on his face.

The US Secret Service accepted that it had failed to protect the former president at an election rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

The Secret Service takes full responsibility for the tragic events of July 13th. This was a mission failure. The sole responsibility of our agency is to make sure our protectees are never put in danger. We fell short of that in Butler. And I'm working to make sure that this failure does not happen again," Acting Director of the US Secret Service, Ronald Rowe said.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will be up against each other in the closely contested presidential elections scheduled for November this year.

The incident in Florida comes days after the first Presidential debate between the rival candidates where Ms Harris "trumped" Donald Trump and a majority of debate watchers said Harris outperformed Trump, according to a CNN flash poll released shortly after the debate. YouGov showed 54% of those surveyed said Harris won while 31% said Trump was the victor.