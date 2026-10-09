Ignored For Peace Nobel, Trump Reposts "America Hater" Criticism For Winner

Navi Pillay had barely finished receiving applause when she made her first remark as a Nobel laureate, and it was about Donald Trump.

"If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump!" she said in a video posted by the Secretary General of Amnesty International, in which she was being applauded. Last year's laureate had indeed announced such a "share". Trump's own response came later, and it was far from light-hearted.

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The US President shared a post on his platform Truth Social. It called Pillay a "hater" and said the award had been demeaned. The post read, "Today the Nobel Committee shamed itself beyond repair and demeaned the once great Nobel Peace Prize by giving it to the UN's Navi Pillay. Pillay is an unabashed hater of America and Israel. In her position she celebrated terrorists and rewarded Hamas. She conducted a phony "investigation" claiming to find that Israel committed genocide and urging prosecution. She has no credibility in any normal sphere and has never done a thing to foster peace. Just the opposite. But what could be expected from a committee that previously gave the once coveted peace prize to Yasser Arafat?"

The post added, "President Trump gave us the Abraham Accords, which the world said would be impossible, and is now expanding them! He brought home the hostages when all seemed hopeless! He is making best efforts to end the Russia/Ukraine war, to stop Iran, the number one sponsor of international terrorism, and he is trying to rebuild Gaza despite the terrorists' best efforts to control it. The list goes on and on. These are the kinds of things the Nobel Peace Prize was intended to recognize and reward!!!"

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The 2026 prize went to Pillay "for her efforts to promote peace and international law". Committee chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes announced the decision in Oslo, Norway.

The committee said Pillay had been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide are prosecuted.

Pillay is an 85-year-old South African jurist with Indian Tamil roots. She is a former judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and later served as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. She now works as a jurist-lawyer at the ICC.

Earlier in her career, she was a defence lawyer for Nelson Mandela and other anti-apartheid activists.

The award is worth 12 million Swedish crowns, or about 1.2 million US dollars. It will be presented in Oslo on December 10.