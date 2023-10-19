'If You Don't Resign...': Sikh Mayor In US Receives Death Threats

Ravinder Bhalla said he received a series of letters in the mail (File)

Indian-origin Sikh mayor of Hoboken city in the US Ravinder S Bhalla has said that he has received a series of letters that threatened to kill him and his family. Speaking to US' CBS News on Wednesday, he said the letters, which he received in the mail, first called on him to resign, but then began threatening his and his family's life and targeting him for his Sikh faith.

"The third threat, which was the most jolting, came soon thereafter and said that, 'This is your last warning. If you don't resign immediately, we will kill you, we'll kill your wife, we'll kill your children,'" he said.

One of the letters also read, "It's time to kill you."

Mr Bhalla, who was first elected for the post of Hoboken mayor in 2017 and won again in 2021, told CBS News that there was a lot of "angst, anger, a lot of hate, combined with actual threats" upon his life and the lives of his children and his wife.

"My biggest concern was for my kids. I signed up to be mayor, but my kids didn't sign up to this type of behavior," he said.

"As a Sikh-American, I'm a proud American and I want people to be treated equally," he added.

Earlier in 2019, Mr Bhalla, who is the first Sikh to hold elected office in New Jersey, had acknowledged that death threats were made against him and his family.

"This incident, along with death threats to me and my family, is an unfortunate reminder that we need to take security seriously," he had said in a statement.