"I Will Kill You": Screaming Delta Passenger Jumps Behind Check-In Counter, Dodges Police

A Delta Air Lines passenger caused a major disruption at an airport, jumping behind the check-in counter and evading police while making threats against them. A video, originally posted on TikTok and now spreading across various social media platforms, shows the woman, dressed in a yellow sweater, already standing behind the ticket counter. She loudly declares, "Don't trust cops, only trust firemen."

When an officer approaches, she shouts, "Get away from me!" and runs off, repeatedly telling the police to stay back.

At one point, she threatens the officers, saying, "I will kill you, I will f***ing kill you," while pointing at them.

As another officer moves to arrest her, she quickly dodges him, causing him to stumble and fall in his attempt to catch her.

The woman then ducks under a barrier and returns behind the counter before finally being restrained by officers at the end of the 30-second clip.

The video, posted on Wednesday, features the caption, "I'm just trying to get my boarding pass," along with a smiling face with a tear emoji.

The incident took place at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia, although the exact date is unclear.

The woman's identity, any charges against her, and the reason for her outburst have not yet been disclosed.

Social media users humorously commented on the moment when she dodged the officer who fell to the ground.

"No one going to talk about the footwork ?? colts about to sign her," a user commented.

Another user remarked of the cop, "Falling like that would push me into retirement."

"give her a football...she's got some moves," the third user wrote on X.



