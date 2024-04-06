'I Want A Drug Test': Trump Suggests Biden Was 'Higher Than Kite' At State Of The Union

Despite Mr Trump's claim, theres no evidence Mr Biden uses drugs.

Donald Trump has suggested that US President Joe Biden was on drugs when he delivered his State of the Union (SOTU) address last month. The Republican presidential candidate made the remark on Thursday during an interview with radio broadcaster Hugh Hewitt. He recalled reports of cocaine drug recovered from the White House in July last year and claimed - without providing any evidence to substantiate the allegation - that Mr Biden was "all jacked up" and "higher than a kite" when he delivered his address in March.

When asked if he thinks that Joe Biden was using cocaine, Mr Trump said, "I think what happened is, you know, that white stuff that they happened to find, which happened to be cocaine in the White House, I don't know, I think something's going on there".

"I watched his State of the Union, and he was all jacked up at the beginning. By the end, he was fading fast. There's something going on there. I want to debate. And I think debates, with him, at least, should be drug tested. I want a drug test," he continued.

When pressed by the host about whether he is insinuating that the US President used cocaine, Mr Trump said, "I don't know what he's using, but that was not, hey, he was higher than a kite".

"But he's obviously, he's being helped in some way, because most of the time, he looks like he's falling asleep. And all of a sudden, he walked up there and did a poor job. But he was all jacked up," Donald Trump added.

Also Read | "Too Old, Mentally Unfit To Be President": Joe Biden Jabs Donald Trump

Reacting to Mr Trump's comments, Biden campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa told Forbes that the Republican leader's remark constituted "a bizarre outburst". The spokesman urged American voters to be "more concerned with Trump's promise to deport millions of people and rip children away from their families and his deranged obsession to lie about losing the last election and undermine our democracy".

Mr Moussa also suggested that Mr Trump's campaign is "spiralling because their candidate's toxic agenda continues to be a loser with voters".

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming US election scheduled for November, President Joe Biden is trailing behind Donald Trump in six of the seven battleground states, according to the latest opinion poll. Voters are broadly dissatisfied with the national economy and there are deep doubts about Mr Biden's capabilities and job performance, the survey conducted by the Wall Street Journal revealed.

Donald Trump leads between two and eight percentage points in six battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina. However, Mr Biden is leading Mr Trump by three points in Wisconsin.