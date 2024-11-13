"He's Gonna Kill It": Kai Trump On Grandfather Donald Trump's 2nd Term

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of Donald Trump, is 'excited' about her grandfather's second term in the White House. In a video posted by a user, Kai shared her perspective on Donald Trump's vision for the future, saying, "I'm really excited to see what he's gonna do for the next few years. I think he's gonna kill it."

Speaking about Donald Trump's second term, she added, "Every single thing he does, he puts 100% of his effort into it and I think he's gonna do an amazing job."

"He deserves this more than anyone else in the whole world," she said. "He's going to kill it and make America great again. And he's really going to do what's right for the people," The 17-year-old vlogger said.

"He doesn't need this job, he doesn't need it at all, he can just play golf for the rest of his life and live in Mar-a-Lago. But he wants to fight for this country, and he has a vision and he's gonna follow through on that vision," Kai said.

A few days ago, Kai, who shares her vlogs with 1.78 lakh subscribers on YouTube, gave fans a sneak peek into the family's election night celebrations after Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris. In a behind-the-scenes video, she shared moments leading up to a family photograph, which also featured tech mogul Elon Musk. The video opens with Kai getting her makeup done, reflecting on the election and the significance of the night. She also mentioned that she hadn't seen her grandfather in a while due to his busy campaign schedule, adding she was "super excited" to finally meet him.