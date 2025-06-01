"I F****d Up": Drunk US Teen Crashes Car, Friend Killed

A US teen is under arrest after a late-night drunk driving crash killed his friend, days after their high school graduation. Izak Schermerhorn was charged Thursday in the death of 18-year-old Blake Unger, 18, a fellow New York Mills High School graduate.

According to the criminal complaint, Schermerhorn admitted to "fishtailing" and losing control of his pickup truck while driving while under the influence of alcohol. The vehicle rolled into a ditch, crushing Unger underneath. First responders declared Unger dead on the spot.

He "repeatedly made statements that 'his life was over and all for a couple of drinks' and that he 'f**cked up,' the complaint read, as per Fox News.

Cops noticed deep ruts along the gravel road, suggesting the truck had been sliding back and forth before it flipped.

Schermerhorn later told officers he had modified his truck's exhaust and was trying to "show off" the sound. He also confessed to intentionally sliding the vehicle and losing control.

Schermerhorn's blood alcohol level tested at 0.13, meaning that his blood contained 0.13 per cent alcohol by volume at the time of testing. In Minnesota, and most US states, the legal limit for drivers aged 21 and over is 0.08 per cent. But since Schermerhorn is underage (18), any amount of alcohol in his system is illegal.

He told deputies he had consumed "three to four Mike's Hard Lemonades" to celebrate graduation, as per Fox News. The teen admitted he had previously struggled with alcoholism and had been sober for a year.

He was released on $1,000 bail under conditions, including counselling, sobriety, and staying out of trouble. He is due back in court on June 10.

Unger has been a three-sport athlete - football, baseball, and wrestling. Earlier this year, he was honoured for his 100th career win on the wrestling mat. A memorial is planned for Wednesday, and a GoFundMe was set up to support his family.