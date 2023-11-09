'I Don't Do That Stuff': What Steve Wozniak Once Said About Investment

Steve Wozniak was rushed to hospital in Mexico City due to a possible stroke.

Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of one of the most successful companies Apple, has been hospitalised in Mexico City due to a possible stroke. The 73-year-old tech entrepreneur was scheduled to speak at the World Business Forum event in Mexico City's Santa Fe district but was taken to a hospital after fainting, CNN said in a report. According to Mexican media, Mr Wozniak was in a private hospital where his condition was "stable". The software engineer founded Apple in 1976 with Steve Jobs, who died in 2011.

He left the company nine years later, feeling that Apple's direction did not align with his vision for personal computing.

What is Steve Wozniak's net worth?

When Apple became a public company, Mr Wozniak made a decent amount of money. But he is now estimated to be worth around $140 million. In comparison, Steve Jobs, another co-founder of Apple, had a fortune of $10.2 billion when he died in 2011.

Mr Wozniak was known for not caring about money from the beginning. In 1980, he gave away $10 million of his own stock to early Apple employees.

In an interview with Fortune, the tech entrepreneur shared his investment strategy.

"I do not invest. I don't do that stuff," Mr Wozniak said. "I didn't want to be near money, because it could corrupt your values."

Life after Apple

A few years after he left Apple, Mr Wozniak survived a nearly fatal plane crash that caused serious brain trauma. He completed his degree at US Berkeley under a different name, according to Market Realist.

In 2001, he co-founded Wheels of Zeus (WoZ) to create wireless GPS tech for everyday use. He also started Un.U.Son (Unite Us In Song) to support his educational and charitable projects.

Entering the "green" tech space

Forty five years after he left Apple, Mr Wozniak started his second company called Efforce, a crypto-enabled energy efficiency platform.

According to CNBC, it is essentially a marketplace for corporate or industrial building owners to have "green" projects funded.

The company uses blockchain technology to redistribute savings to token holders and companies without intermediaries.

According to Mr Wozniak, Efforce was created "to be the first decentralised platform that allows everyone to participate and benefit financially from worldwide energy efficiency projects, and create meaningful environmental change."