Hyderabad Man Shot Dead In US, Was Looking For A Job

A 26-year-old man from Hyderabad was shot dead at a gas station in the United States on Monday in a suspected firing by assailants in Washington DC. The victim, identified as Ravi Teja, was a resident of RK Puram Green Hills Colony in Hyderabad. He went to the US in March 2022 for a Masters Degree.

After completing his education, the victim was actively looking for a job in the city when the incident took place.

The local police are investigating the motive behind the attack and are working on identifying the perpetrators, officials said.

More details are awaited.