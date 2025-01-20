Advertisement

Hyderabad Man Shot Dead In US, Was Looking For A Job

A man from Hyderabad was shot dead in the United States on Monday in a suspected firing by assailants in Washington DC.

Read Time: 1 min
Share

The victim was actively looking for a job.

A 26-year-old man from Hyderabad was shot dead at a gas station in the United States on Monday in a suspected firing by assailants in Washington DC. The victim, identified as Ravi Teja, was a resident of RK Puram Green Hills Colony in Hyderabad. He went to the US in March 2022 for a Masters Degree.

After completing his education, the victim was actively looking for a job in the city when the incident took place.

The local police are investigating the motive behind the attack and are working on identifying the perpetrators, officials said.

More details are awaited.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hyderabad Man Shot Dead, United States, Washington DC
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com