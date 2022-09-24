Hurricane Fiona Hits Canada: 5 Facts To Know

Here are 5 facts about Hurricane Fiona

The NHC said, “Fiona is expected to affect portions of Atlantic Canada as a powerful hurricane-force cyclone today, and significant impacts from high winds, storm surge, and heavy rainfall are expected.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the storm "a bad one," adding it "could have significant impacts right across the region."

Fiona killed four people in Puerto Rico earlier this week, according to US media, while one death was reported in the French overseas department of Guadeloupe and another in the Dominican Republic.

Canadian Hurricane Centre meteorologist Ian Hubbard told Reuters, "The center of it is one thing, but the weather that's associated with it in terms of the rain and where all the strong winds are, it's going to be over a much larger area." Adding, "Many, many places away from the center of the storm is still going to be seriously impacted by this."