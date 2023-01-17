'Uncommon' January Disturbance Appears In Atlantic, Forecasters Issue Warning

The system is expected to remain strong for a few days. (Representational Photo)

Weather forecasters have identified a system moving through the Atlantic Ocean, according to a report in Fox56. The rare January disturbance was spotted far off the coast of the Northeast US on Monday, the outlet further said. The National Hurricane Centre of the US has been tracking the low-pressure system, which is producing "storm-forced winds". The system is about 300 miles (483 km) north of Bermuda, US government agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on its website.

The agency further said that while the system appears to be producing thunderstorms at its centre, it is stuck in a cold air mass that can slow its development.

"It is uncommon this time of year to have a tropical system develop, but it does happen from time to time," meteorologist Amanda Holly is quoted as saying by Fox56.

"This is a perfect situation where a non-tropical area of low pressure associated with a cold front moved into the Atlantic waters. The system is producing showers and storms like a tropical system would, and sometimes, these systems can gain tropical characteristics if they spend enough time over those warmer waters," she added.

NOAA said that the low-pressure system "is expected to move northeastward and northward, bringing the system over much colder waters and across Atlantic Canada by early Tuesday".

The National Hurricane Centre said due to this, it is unlikely the system will develop into a cyclone. As of Tuesday, there is one per cent chance of development.

Nevertheless, the system is expected to remain a strong non-tropical low-pressure system for a few days, the forecasters further said.