Hungary Imposes Rs 29 Lakh Fine On Bookstore For Selling LGBT-Themed Novel

The popular book, was also adapted into a Netflix show in 2022

The Hungarian government has fined a national bookseller a hefty fee for selling an LGBT+ graphic novel, BBC reported. Lira Konyv, Hungary's second-largest bookstore chain, was fined 27,500 pounds (Rs 29,26,146) for placing the adult novel 'Heartstopper' in its youth literature section and for failing to place it in a plastic wrap as required by a 2021 law.

Notably, the fine is based on Hungary's 2021 “child protection” law, which forbids the display of homosexual content to minors in media, including television, films, advertisements, and literature.

The popular “Heartstopper” series, which has also been adapted by Netflix as a romantic comedy-drama, depicts two gay teens falling in love in high school.

🍂 Here's your first look at Heartstopper S2!!! 🍂 pic.twitter.com/5Xz6Dcb7N8 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 24, 2023

It is billed as a book about "life, love, and everything that happens in between". The book has been written by British author Alice Oseman.

''The investigation found that the books in question depicted homosexuality, but they were nevertheless placed in the category of children's books and youth literature and were not distributed in closed packaging,'' the Budapest government office said in a statement.

The office told the state news agency MTI that it had conducted an investigation into the bookshop for selling the title, and others that portray plotlines involving homosexuality.

Last Friday, the bookstore said that it plans to take legal action, claiming it was disproportionate and the law is too vague.

“As this is a resolution about a fine it cannot be appealed, it can only be attacked – in what way, our lawyers will assess. We will use all legal means at our disposal,” the creative director of Lira, Krisztian Nyary told CNN.

He also argued the law wasn't clear if booksellers could place books on shelves aimed at adults and whether or not all LBGTQ books needed wrapping, or just the ones aimed at minors.

Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, and his government have been actively promoting a Christian-conservative agenda. In 2021, he passed a law banning the “display and promotion of homosexuality” among those under the age of 18, despite strong criticism from rights groups and the European Union.



