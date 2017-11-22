Human Rights Watch Denounces Female Virginity Tests In Indonesian Armed Forces

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Wednesday denounced the continuation of virginity tests for female applicants in the Indonesian Army and Police.The virginity test, also called the two-finger test, was first denounced by HRW in 2014 as cruel, humiliating and discriminatory, although some military and police officers justify it for moral and mental health reasons, Efe news reported."The Indonesian government's continuing tolerance for abusive 'virginity tests' by the security forces reflects an appalling lack of political will to protect the rights of Indonesian women," said Nisha Varia, women's rights advocacy director at HRW.According to the New York-based organisation, several armed forces officers also believe that the test can determine if the potential recruits are pregnant.HRW urged Indonesian President Joko Widodo to intervene to abolish the practice as it violates Article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and Article 16 of the Convention against Torture, both of which Indonesia has ratified.The international organisation has also documented cases of virginity testing in the security forces of other countries such as Egypt, India and Afghanistan.