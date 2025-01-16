"All-Out Assault On Migrants": Human Rights Watch Chief On Trump 2.0

US President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House next week threatens freedoms at home and abroad, the head of Human Rights Watch said on Thursday, warning that his second term could be more damaging than his first.

The remarks from Tirana Hassan, the Executive Director of the New York-based independent rights group, come as it launches its World Report reviewing rights practices in over 100 states.

"The Trump administration's first term showed us what they're capable of and particularly showed their lack of commitment to human rights," Hassan told Reuters ahead of the annual report launch.

"But Project 2025 and the statements that we've heard from the (incoming) President have already begun to demonstrate that there will be an all-out assault essentially on migrant rights," she said, referring to a set of conservative policy proposals and plans to launch a mass deportation operation for immigrants.

Hassan, an Australian lawyer who has represented asylum seekers, added that the tone set by Trump's administration could embolden autocrats around the world to pass repressive policies.

Trump's team did not immediately respond to a request to comment on her remarks.

Hassan also criticised outgoing President Joe Biden's policies for providing arms to Israel in the Gaza war despite what she called clear evidence they were being used to commit atrocities. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was announced on Wednesday.

"2024 was not a proud moment for the outgoing administration," she told Reuters, saying its failure to protect civilians in Gaza and provision of arms was a "blight" on Biden's legacy.

Israel denies committing atrocities in Gaza. Last month HRW said Israel had committed an act of genocide by depriving Gaza of water, an accusation Israel rejects.

Thursday's 546-page HRW report said that conflicts and humanitarian crises had exposed the fraying of international protections over the past year in places such as Sudan, Ukraine and Haiti.

In 2024 some authoritarians such as Russia's President Vladimir Putin and leaders across Africa's Sahel have tightened their grip on power, it said, but elsewhere there was resistance to such trends such as in South Korea.

"It just shows that it is possible to stand up when there is an all-out assault on human rights," said Hassan.

