Here's Why December 10 Is Observed As Human Rights Day Globally

The world celebrates Human Rights Day to raise awareness about the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being. This day is also a celebration of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations in 1948. Various programmes are organised across the world to encourage governments, social organisations to further the cause of equality and protection of the rights of all individuals – irrespective of race, colour, religion or sex.

Date

Human Rights Day is celebrated across the world on December 10 to mark the adoption of the UDHR, which is seen as a milestone document.

Theme for Human Rights Day 2021

The United Nations has announced that the theme of Human Rights Day this year will be “equality”. It has taken the theme from Article 1 of the UDHR, which says: “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.”

History And Significance

Human rights are protected by international and national laws and treaties globally. The mission to protect human rights around the world has been tasked to a 47-member grouping known as the Human Rights Council. These UN member-states are empowered to prevent inequality, abuses and discrimination, protect the most vulnerable, and punish the perpetrators of human rights violations.

The need to protect the human rights of individuals has attained a greater meaning in the aftermath of the pandemic, which has led to more poverty.