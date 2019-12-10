Human Rights Day: Significance, Theme Of The International Event

Human Rights Day 2019: This year's theme is Youth Standing Up for Human Rights

Human Rights Day is celebrated on December 10 every year and proclaims the basic rights everyone is inherently entitled to as a human being irrespective of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. It came into effect in 1948 when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and is available in more than 500 languages. It is also the most translated document in the world.

This year's theme for Human Rights Day is Youth Standing Up for Human Rights. The United Nations, in its website, says it is "capitalizing on the momentum" gained after a year marked by the 30th anniversary celebrations of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. It also said that the UN is "spotlighting the leadership role of youth in collective movements as a source of inspiration for a better future."

The United Nations, through this year's theme, said they want to celebrate the youth's potential as "constructive agents of change" and have a large number of people help in promotion and protection of rights.

On Twitter, Human Rights Day was the top trend with politicians to UN's specialized agencies advocating the need for basic rights.

The right to survive.

The right to family.

The right to health.

The right to education.

The right to safety.

The right to play.

The right to culture.



Climate change is a serious threat to children's rights. We must take #ClimateAction now. #COP25#HumanRightsDaypic.twitter.com/myahLBs4VR — UNICEF (@UNICEF) December 10, 2019

On #HumanRightsDay , let us remind ourselves that all human beings are equal in dignity & rights. In any civilized society, protection of human rights is most important. We need to create conditions, where people's rights are protected and all can live a life of dignity. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 10, 2019

Happy #HumanRightsDay!



We stand with @UNHumanRights in empowering young people to take action and make their voices heard ???? pic.twitter.com/i65g7m5nsp — UN Women (@UN_Women) December 10, 2019

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a message on Human Rights Day as well.

"On this International Day, I call on everyone to support and protect young people who are standing up for human rights," he said in a video.