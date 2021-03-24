'Huge Win For Right': Netanyahu After Exit Polls Predict Party's Victory

Benjamin Netanyahu thanked voters after exit polls predicted his win (File)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's election Tuesday marked a "huge win" for the right, after his Likud party was projected to have won the most seats, giving him a path to a majority.

The hawkish premier thanked voters for having "awarded a huge win to the right-wing and to Likud," after exit polls, which are subject to change, showed his party winning 31 or 32 seats in Israel's 120-member parliament.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)