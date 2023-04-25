'Huge Biological Risk,' Warns WHO After Sudan Fighters Occupy Health Lab

The WHO warned that fighters in Sudan had occupied a central public laboratory. (File)

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that fighters in conflict-ravaged Sudan had occupied a central public laboratory holding samples of diseases including polio and measles, creating an "extremely, extremely dangerous" situation.

"There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health lab... by one of the fighting parties," Nima Saeed Abid, the WHO's representative in Sudan, told reporters in Geneva via video-link.

