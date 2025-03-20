How Venezuelan Mothers Recognise Deported Sons Through Mega-Prison Footage

The recent deportation of Venezuelan migrants from the United States to El Salvador's notorious Terrorism Confinement Centre has sparked widespread concern and outrage among families who claim their loved ones were wrongly accused of being part of the feared Tren de Aragua gang.

Per BBC, Myrelis Casique López, a distraught mother, recognised her son Francisco José García Casique in televised footage from the prison, despite his insistence that he has no ties to any criminal organisation. "He doesn't belong to any criminal gang, either in the US or in Venezuela... he's not a criminal," she insisted. "What he's been is a barber."

The mass deportation was justified under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, with President Trump claiming that the US was facing an "invasion" by a criminal organisation linked to kidnappings, contract killings, and extortion. However, families of the deportees argue that their loved ones were misidentified and had no connections to the TdA gang.

Under this order all Venezuelan citizens aged 14 or older who are suspected to be gang members and were not lawful US citizens became "liable to be apprehended, restrained, secured, and removed as Alien Enemies."

Judge Hames Boasberg tried to block the deportation, since the move was legally challenged, however, since the ruling was not included in writing, the administration went ahead with the deportation.

President Trump took to Truth Social to comment on the deportation, saying "These are monsters sent into our country by Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats. How dare they!" Senator Marco Rubio also echoed President Trump's stance, stating that "hundreds of violent criminals were sent out of our country" and thanking El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele for facilitating the transfers.

According to Daily Mail, of the 238 deportees, 137 were suspected TdA members, while the rest included 101 Venezuelans removed under Title 8 and 23 Salvadoran MS-13 members, including two high-profile gang leaders.

The conditions at the Terrorism Confinement Centre have been described as inhumane, with detainees facing overcrowding, disease, and denial of basic necessities like food, clothing, and hygiene.

The prison also does not have any outdoor recreational space and family visits are not allowed. The prisoners wear shorts and have their heads shaved.

