How Student Visas Are Being Revoked In The US Without Notifying Colleges

A growing number of colleges and universities across the United States are reporting unexpected revocations of international students' visas, raising concerns about increased government scrutiny. This shift in policy has left students vulnerable to detention and deportation, with institutions like Harvard, Stanford, Michigan, UCLA, and Ohio State University affected.

Reasons for revocation

The reasons behind these revocations vary, but some students have been targeted for their involvement in pro-Palestinian activism or speech. For instance, Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder and leader of protests at Columbia University, was detained. However, other students without connections to protests have also had their visas stripped, sometimes due to past infractions like traffic violations.

Impact on international students

Many college officials and students only discover changes to immigration status when checking federal databases. International students typically obtain F-1 visas after meeting specific requirements, including demonstrating financial support and remaining in good academic standing. The Student and Exchange Visitor Program under the Department of Homeland Security oversees their legal status.

Concerns from higher education leaders

Higher education leaders worry that these revocations could have a chilling effect on international education in the US. The lack of clarity surrounding revocations creates fear among students, according to Sarah Spreitzer, vice president of government relations at the American Council on Education.

"The very public actions being taken by ICE and the Department of Homeland Security around some of these students...that's not usually done unless there's a security issue when a student visa is revoked," Spreitzer said. "The threat of this very quick removal is something that's new."

Institutional responses

Colleges are seeking answers from the federal government and advising students to carry their passports and immigration documents. University of Massachusetts Boston Chancellor Marcelo Suárez-Orozco spoke to the Associated Press about the need for preparedness and protection in these "unprecedented times."

"These are unprecedented times, and our normal guiding principles for living in a democratic society are being challenged," Suárez-Orozco said. "With the rate and depth of changes occurring, we must be thoughtful in how we best prepare, protect, and respond."

Affected institutions and students

Several institutions, including Harvard, have reported revoked visas among their students. Harvard discovered the issue during a routine records review, but the reasons behind the revocations remain unclear.

"Harvard deeply values the international students and scholars who travel here to learn and grow," the Harvard International Office stated. "The talent they bring to campus each day increases our ability to advance world-class discovery...while creating positive relationships and discourse that expand the horizons of people across our community."

