Why This Ancient Egypt Queen Is Relevant More Than 3,000 Years After Death

Queen Nefertiti, whose iconic bust was discovered over a century ago, continues to captivate imaginations worldwide. With her striking features and enigmatic history, she remains not only a symbol of ancient Egyptian royalty but also an enduring cultural figure that transcends time and geography.

In 1912, German archaeologists uncovered the world-famous limestone bust of Nefertiti in Amarna, Egypt. Displayed publicly at Berlin's Neues Museum in 1924, it became an instant sensation. With her chiselled jawline, swan-like neck and kohl-rimmed eyes, Nefertiti's image struck a chord across the world.

“Nefertiti's bust is so perfect, she's so self-possessed. That's what really grabs the attention and imagination. It's her confidence, and her gaze, of course. It's something that attracts us all,“ Dr. Cheryl Finley, a professor of art history at Spelman College, told CNN.

Over the years, Nefertiti's image has influenced fashion, art and beauty standards globally. In the 1920s, Nefertiti's face became synonymous with beauty, appearing in advertisements for cosmetics and beauty columns. Designers such as French couturier Paul Poiret incorporated Egyptian motifs into their collections, and the queen's image became synonymous with style. In 1961, Vogue explored the enduring “fascination” with Nefertiti, while Elizabeth Taylor's portrayal of Cleopatra in 1963 further cemented the queen's influence on the fashion world.

The influence of Nefertiti's image continued into the 21st century. Designers like Christian Louboutin and John Galliano found inspiration in her likeness, incorporating elements of her style into high-end fashion collections. Jewellery designer Azza Fahmy and other artists have drawn on Nefertiti's aesthetic for modern pieces and make-up brands.

In recent years, her image has even found its way into the world of beauty treatments, with the ‘Nefertiti Lift' — a non-invasive Botox procedure to improve the jawline — named in her honour. Nefertiti's legacy, once rooted in ancient Egyptian culture, now permeates modern society in a multitude of ways, from TikTok tutorials to luxury perfume lines.

Even celebrities like Rihanna, Beyonce and Erykah Badu have embraced her legacy, with Rihanna even getting a tattoo of the queen's bust. Beyonce famously channelled Nefertiti in her 2016 ‘Sorry' music video, further embedding the queen's influence in modern popular culture.

For Dr. Elka Stevens, associate professor of visual culture at Howard University, Nefertiti's timelessness is rooted in her relatability. “Take the crown off, drop her in any society, and she can fit in,” Stevens said.

The mystery surrounding Nefertiti's life adds to her allure. While much of her reign remains shrouded in mystery, including her sudden disappearance from historical records after 12 years of co-regency with her husband, Pharaoh Akhenaten, her legacy remains intact. Some theories suggest she may have assumed a new identity or been forced into exile or murdered, but the unanswered questions about her life only add to the intrigue.