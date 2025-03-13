How Trump's Tariffs Have Triggered A "Boycott USA" Crusade Around The World

The tariffs that President Trump has imposed on Canada, Mexico and China, has not only resulted in the beginning of trade wars, but are also leading to a "Boycott USA" global consumer backlash against US goods.

In the past seven days, "Boycott USA" has spiked on Google with European countries and Canada topping the list. Moreover, multiple countries also have dedicated Facebook groups for boycotting US products.

Trump's plans to take over Denmark's semi-autonomous territory Greenland is also one of the reasons for this resistance. The Facebook group from Denmark has about 73,000 members and has the second-highest number of searches after Luxembourg.

Sweden is the fourth-biggest "Boycott USA" search region on Google, with 80,000 members, and their Facebook page boasts of the platform being the "best weapon" in the drive against US goods.

Meanwhile, France has a "BOYCOTT USA: Buy French and European!" page that is ranked at number 3 on Google and has 20,000 members.

Canada, the closest ally of the US, is also a frontrunner in the Boycott USA development, ranking at number 5 on Google for "Boycott USA" searches. There are "Canada is not for sale" hats everywhere with Ontario Premier Doug Ford among the ones wearing it. The latter even cancelled a $100 million contract with Elon Musk's Starlink.

Several Canadian provinces have also pulled American-made alcohol from store shelves. Lawson Whiting, CEO of Brown-Forman, the company behind Jack Daniel's, has denounced the Canadian retaliation, calling it "worse than tariffs" and "disproportionate" to the US levies.

"I mean, that's worse than a tariff, because it's literally taking your sales away, completely removing our products from the shelves," Whiting said.

Per a survey last month, conducted on 3,310 people, 98 per cent say they're looking for "Made in Canada" when they peruse the aisles.

The U.S. Travel Association has warned that a 10% drop in travel due to the lack of Canadians taking trips could result in "$2.1 billion in lost spending and 14,000 job losses." The number of Canadians taking road trips fell 23% last month, compared to the previous year.

Moreover, Musk's Tesla has seen major drops throughout the world. In Germany where Musk is supporting a far-right political party, sales fell almost 70% compared to January last year. Per Time magazine, Tesla sold 7,517 vehicles in Europe in January, half of what it sold in January the year prior. Tesla saw a 50% drop in sales in Portugal and 45% in France according to Reuters, while sales fell 42% in Sweden and 48% in Norway.

Trump also said on Truth Social this week "Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla."

