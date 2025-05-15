How This Country Is Transforming Sahara Desert To Attract Tourists

Algeria, the largest country in Africa, has long struggled to attract tourists to its desert landscape. But it's changing now, with the Algerian government rolling out a master plan for tourism development to make the country a major tourist destination by 2030.

After decades of a self-reliant policy that kept international visitors at bay, the Algerian government is now determined to revive its tourism industry, CNN reported.

In January 2023, the government implemented a visa-on-arrival policy for all non-exempt international visitors to the Sahara, which practically includes everyone except residents of Malaysia, the Seychelles, and the five bordering Maghreb nations.

Visas for stays up to 30 days, which were formerly difficult to get, are now all but assured. Guests only have to pay the relevant costs $38 to $376 (Rs 3,154 to Rs 31,208), depending on length of stay) when they arrive.

As a result, tourism has received an unprecedented boost. With an estimated 3.3 million tourists in 2023, the numbers saw a 45% rise from the year before. Of the total, 2.2 million tourists were foreign visitors, said the Algerian Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts.

Located in the Sahara Desert, Tassili n'Ajjer National Park is the main draw for tourists here. This park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is popular for its bizarre sandstone formations that resemble petrified wood.

It has over 15,000 prehistoric sculptures and paintings that date back to 10,000 BCE and provide a striking portrayal of prehistoric animals and lifestyles.

Tourists embarking on desert expeditions are led by experienced Tuareg community members, who provide guests with a distinctive cultural immersion.

Algeria also intends to increase the number of direct flights it offers from different European capitals in order to meet the increasing demand. At the same time, measures are being taken to improve border security in order to provide a stable and secure environment for travellers.

By 2030, Algeria hopes to draw 12 million foreign tourists to the country. The government has created a roadmap, including the Tourism Development Master Plan 2030, with the goal of greatly boosting investment and hotel capacity while also improving the quality of tourist services and infrastructure.

There are also plans to improve ties with other European capitals, especially for desert visits.